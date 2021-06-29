Nationally, SC ranks 13th in “most shelter animals to save”

PICKENS COUNTY — Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, recently released its sixth annual pet lifesaving data set, which gives a national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit shelters each year.

It also includes a state-by-state ranking of the states with the most shelter animals to save, in which South Carolina comes in at number 13.

According to officials at Best Friends, the society measures shelter lifesaving with a metric called a “save rate.”

A 90 percent save rate is the nationally recognized benchmark to be considered “no-kill,” factoring in approximately 10 percent of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia. In 2020, 100,473 dogs and cats entered South Carolina shelters and 83,447 were saved, giving the state an aggregate save rate of 83.05 percent.

In the same year, 41.67 percent of state shelters measured above the 90percent benchmark. Those that were below it needed to save 8,005 more healthy or treatable animals to make SC no-kill (a state is considered to be no-kill when every brick-and-mortar shelter serving and/or located within the state has a save rate of 90 percent or higher).

Eighty percent of shelter deaths in 2020 were cats, they said, with being outdoor community cats residing in townships with barriers to trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programming. Nationally, community cat programs have created a notable reduction in the number of cats entering shelters and significant improvements in save rates.

By comparison, in 2019, 111,474 animals entered state shelters and 90,232 were saved for an aggregate save rate of 80.98 percent. At the time, 28 percent of shelters were no-kill and those that were below it needed to save 13,169 more animals.

Pickens County Animal Shelter, which converted from an animal control facility to an animal rescue and adoption facility in 2017, received the Honorable Mention for the South Carolina Association of Counties’ J. Mitchell Graham Award in 2020 for the humane treatment of animals and efforts made to improve the quality of life for both citizens and animals through pet adoption and animal rescue programs.

According to an evaluation by Anderson County PAWS Director and veterinarian Kim Sanders, in 2017, Pickens County took in 728 cats and 729 dogs. Of those, 385 cats (53 percent) and 74 dogs (10 percent) either died while in holding or were euthanized.

Fast forward to 2020, that rate plummets.

In 2020, Sanders reported only 33 cats died/were euthanized of 701 intakes (5 percent) and 56 dogs of 999 intakes died/ were put down (6 percent.)

Those numbers, combined with numbers reported from the Foothills Humane Society in Liberty qualify Pickens County as one of the few No Kill counties in the state of S.C.

“We’re seeing improvements year over year with municipal agencies, animal welfare organizations and community members working together to reach the common goal to save more lives in South Carolina,” said Carrie Ducote, Senior Strategist – East Region, Best Friends Animal Society. “There are many logistical, legislative and community resource challenges. But, as several agencies are proving, when policy makers, community members and shelter leaders works together, progress can be made to solve for unnecessary shelter deaths.”

“This was a monumental year for cats and dogs in America’s shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We saw communities, shelters, and individuals step up for animals in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and now we are closer than ever before to achieving our goal of no-kill by 2025.”

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted this year’s data, as many shelters or services had to partially close or reduce services. Communities and individuals filled that gap through volunteering, fostering and adopting. As a result, fewer pets entered shelters and more lives were saved, they said.

Nationally, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate, they said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.