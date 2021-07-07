CENTRAL — Katherine Brooks, Director of Main Street Central, wanted something fun and festive for the first-ever celebration at the Central Farmer’s Market, so she enlisted the help of Ann Warmuth.

Warmuth, a member of the Fort Prince Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is well known for her success at getting things done. She began by calling some friends to help out.

Lowe’s in Clemson donated American flags to give to the children and The Rabbit Box Feed Store donated sacks for the sack races. Warmuth loaded up her bubble machine, pitched her tent, and set out games and patriotic prizes. She had a table stocked with crayons and coloring pages from Wreaths Across America, and she invited each child to color a wreath and write a greeting to a veteran. The colorful greetings will be distributed at the Richard M. Campbell Veteran’s Home on Veteran’s Day.

Warmuth is the coordinator for nine cemeteries for Wreaths Across America in the Central area. Warmuth said her “goal is to place a wreath on the grave of the more than 800 veterans this year.”

Kathleen Gillespie, also a member of the Fort Prince George Chapter, pitched her tent next to Warmuth. Gillespie is a Librarian at a local elementary school. She was giving surplus books from the school library to children, “just because I like to see them read,” she said.

Angela Agard, Executive Director of the Clemson Area African-American Museum gave children an arts and crafts project created by the Clemson Art Center. The craft bag contained a ceramic Juneteenth flag with paint and instructions to make it into a refrigerator magnet. “Also enclosed was some educational information on the Juneteenth celebration,” she said. Agard also had pictures of the Unity Mural for children to color. The mural, painted on the side of the Clemson Police substation by artist Patro Ulmer, spells the word “unity” in sign language.

The West End String Band kept things lively with their signature blue grass harmonies. Charlie and Kathy McDaniel – Charlie on guitar, Kathy on bass – have been performing together for ten years. Matt Purinton strummed the mandolin while Brian Van Antwerp teased the fiddle.

Central’s Masonic Lodge 229 was handing out free ice cream. Ethan Cashwell, along with Elijah Chapman and Ed Martin, members of Lodge 229, liked to see everyone enjoying the ice cream and were happy to be part of the community. “Our Lodge is glad to have the opportunity to participate in community activities,” Cashwell said.

Central’s American Legion Post 151 led more than 30 children in a bicycle parade. The children decorated their bicycles and scooters in patriotic red, white and blue, while spectators cheered as they paraded around the field.

Aubrey D. Coffee, Ph.D, Food Scientist and Culinolgist was selling freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. Coffee had everything from freeze-dried okra to peaches to avocadoes. “Freeze-dried food is healthy food with a small carbon footprint,” she said.

Tina Shivar’s grandmother taught her to crochet when she was about six years old and she had a full display of crocheted baby items, as well as afghans and tea towels. Shivar works with children with special needs and makes specific items to accommodate their disabilities.

Sharde Young tempted your sweet tooth with Sweet Pop, flavored cotton candy in a jar. “It’s made from organic sugar, all-natural flavors and contains no artificial colors or dyes,” Young said. She has it in a jar because it lasts longer but she can also spin it on a cone.

The Cookie Lady, Alison Bradford, makes theme-based specialty cookies and for the Fourth of July, they were decorated in patriotic red, white and blue. Another specialty is a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with another chocolate cookie.

Soulirigardens, owned by Davis and Willow, provides local produce, medicinal herbs and cut flowers. They also had a colorful display of tie-dyed clothing to choose from.

Farm Girl Deliveries began when Concetta Kome started raising a little flock of chickens and began sharing the extra eggs with friends. Her farm quickly grew to seven goats, two sheep, a cow and a mini-donkey. In addition to locally grown produce and flowers, she also keeps bees, and will deliver your order to your home.

Brooks was pleased with the turnout on Saturday, estimated to be more than 150 people. “I am also excited at the number of volunteers who made this Fourth of July celebration so special,” she said.