SIX MILE — A structure fire that killed one person and sent another to the Augusta Burn Unit is still under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks of the PCSO, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 1, neighbors reported a structure fire located at 191 Duncan Road in Six Mile.

“The Six Mile Fire Department responded and upon their arrival they located one adult male subject in front of the residence,” said Brooks. “That subject has been transported to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.”

As firefighters proceed to extinguish the fire which was actively burning a portion of the residence, Brooks said they discovered another occupant who was deceased inside the structure.

Deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Pickens County Coroner, he said.

As is normal procedure when a death occurs in a structure fire; agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are assisting detectives from the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Information on the deceased male has yet to be released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Brooks said.

Reach Kasie Strickland 864-855-0355.