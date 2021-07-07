CLEMSON — Clemson University has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation. Clemson was also named a 2020 and 2021 Military Friendly Employer, making it one of only two institutions of higher education selected for both designations.

The Military Friendly School designation is awarded to universities, community colleges and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

Each year, the list of Military Friendly Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

Clemson has reenforced its support for student veterans in recent years, with the opening of a new Military and Veteran Engagement Center in the center of campus and the hiring of a full-time director of military and veteran engagement and a graduate assistant (Brennan Beck and Peyton Bade), among other things. The Clemson Student Veterans Association was named the 2020 SVA Chapter of the Year out of more than 1,500 campus chapters nationwide.

“In the fairly short time I’ve been here at Clemson, I have seen our veteran resources grow and I really feel like we have one of the best communities around,” said Navy veteran Matthew Morris, a junior studying mechanical engineering and president of the Clemson Student Veterans Association. “There is obviously always room to grow, but with the help of the Student Veterans Association and the work that Brennan Beck and Peyton Bade put in on a daily basis, we are continuing to move in the right direction.”

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered free and open to all postsecondary schools wishing to participate.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs,” said Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships for the Military Friendly brand. “Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”

Clemson has a long and rich military heritage. Since 1889, more than 10,000 Clemson men and women have served in the armed forces. Each fall, Clemson hosts Military Appreciation Day at a home football game to celebrate and honor those serving in the military. Many campus landmarks, including Memorial Stadium, Memorial Park, the Scroll of Honor Memorial and Military Heritage Plaza, are permanent reminders of Clemson’s military heritage. Clemson’s award-winning Army and Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps units and Pershing Rifles honor guard carry on many of the University’s military traditions today.

