On Wednesday, June 30, Dr. Thomas arrived at East End Elementary with books personalized and signed. Courtesy photo Close to 100 children, teachers, YMCA counselors and Call Me MiSTER interns gathered in the gymnasium, along with members of the Rotary Club of Easley, United Way and the school district for Dr. Thomas. Courtesy photo

I want to give a shout out to the many Rotary Clubs in Pickens County that support United Way of Pickens County’s 3rd grade reading Bold Goal, especially Camp iRock.

They really support Camp iRock by providing resources for books, a resource for volunteers to read to struggling readers, funding for Camp iRock and more.

This summer, the Rotary Club of Easley, led by United Way’s own Rotarian Mark Eisengrein, came up with an amazing opportunity for the students. Mark searched high and low for an inspirational book that could be given to each child attending the Easley site. He came across a wonderful book on Amazon, “You Can Be Anything,” by Dr. Ameca Thomas. He ordered ONE copy. Can you imagine his shock and surprise when he discovered that Dr. Thomas is the Superintendent of Laurens County Schools and lives in Simpsonville?

“Wouldn’t it be incredible if Dr. Thomas could sign each child’s book with a positive message”, thought Mark. “And what if Dr. Thomas would come to Camp iRock, read her own book, and present it to the child?” Our Mark, only thinks big and most of the time, he can make anything happen.

He delivered the books to Dr. Thomas at her home and on Wednesday, June 30, Dr. Thomas arrived at East End Elementary with all books personalized and signed making Mark’s vision…a reality. He put a personalized book plate in each book too.

Close to one hundred children, teachers, YMCA counselors and Call Me MiSTER interns gathered in the gymnasium, along with members of the Rotary Club of Easley, United Way and the school district. Dr. Thomas talked to the children and encouraged them. Then she read her book. There wasn’t a peep except for Kimberly Robson, Camp iRock director and me sniffling back tears of joy. It was a moment for sure!

Row by row, the children walked up to the front of the gym and received their very own copy of “You Can Be Anything.” Pictures were taken of each class. I am incredulous at the ability teachers have to wrangle children. AMAZING!

The two little girls sat in the last row, their teacher, Mrs. Holliday right behind them.

They kept whispering back and forth. Mrs. Holliday, noticed something was going on with these normally quiet students.

“What’s wrong?,” asked Mrs. Holliday.

“We’re nervous. We’ve never met a real author before!”

The girls conquered their nerves, however, and marched right up to Dr. Thomas, held out their hands and received their very own book, signed by the author.

Who knows? Maybe one of them will be an “author” someday …after all, they CAN BE ANYTHING!!!

Julie Capaldi is president of United Way of Pickens County. She can be reached at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org or 864-850-7094, extension 101.