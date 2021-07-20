EASLEY — The City of Easley Public Works Department recently announced curb-side bagged trash pick-up is transitioning to roll cart solid waste collection.

According to a release and department officials, the department will begin delivering 96-gallon roll carts to residential homes within city limits on July 26, 2021.

Officials said the process of delivering carts will take several weeks to complete and local resident’s patience would be greatly appreciated.

Collection of roll carts will begin on Aug. 16, 2021, they said. (Please do not begin using the provided roll cart until that time.)

According to the City, each roll cart will have an envelope attached to the lid with instructions for placement and the ordinances governing collection.

It is important to follow all guidelines to ensure your roll cart is collected each week, they said.

The following guidelines were issued:

• Items placed outside the roll cart will NOT be collected.

• Roll Carts with items placed on top of the lid will NOT be collected.

• Roll Carts placed incorrectly by the roadway will NOT be collected.

• Roll Carts placed in the roadway will NOT be collected.

• Do NOT overfill the roll cart, the lid must be closed for collection.

• The roll cart handle must be facing toward your home.

• The roll cart must be at least 3 feet from obstacles preventing collection.

The Department of Public Works said if the one provided cart isn’t enough, additional roll carts will be available upon request for a fee of $60 per additional cart, to be paid annually.

