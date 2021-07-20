EASLEY — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was charged with murder Friday after a man was reported missing.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the victim as Cleveland Jenning Sanders, III, 62, of Easley.

Deputies charged Amber Christine Fernandez Cruz, 33, of Pickens, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death Sanders.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Poinsettia Drive Thursday to take a missing person report. Family members reported they had not seen or heard from “Cleve” since July 6.

Reports state following an investigation, Sanders’ body was found in a make-shift structure in a wooded area on the property. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the coroner, Sanders suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and appeared to have been killed on or around July 6.

Deputies said Cruz wan an acquaintance of Sanders. She admitted shooting Sanders and was taken into custody without any further incident, they said.

Cruz is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

