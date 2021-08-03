EASLEY — Jennifer Dailey, Administrative Assistant at Central Services in the School District of Pickens County, has been named the 2021-2022 SDPC Support Employee of the Year.

Dailey was announced as the winner at SDPC’s 2021 Support Employee and Teacher of the Year Banquet on Friday, July 29, at which 31 support employees of the year from each of the district’s schools and departments were honored.

Dailey worked at McKissick Elementary as School Secretary/Bookeeper until making a move to Central Services. She assists in multiple areas including massive responsibility of documenting the professional development for all certified staff in SDPC. She recently served on the implementation team for new software that help track all professional development districtwide.

“Her optimistic, friendly demeanor always provides much needed encouragement for others,” said Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Services, Sharon Huff.

Anita Richardson, Assistant Principal at East End Elementary, said, “When you think of the word sunshine, what comes to your mind? Warmth? Cheerfulness? Welcoming? Light? Have you ever met someone that was Sunshine in human form?” Richardson continues, “That is exactly what Jennifer is and does. She makes it a goal to be happy and will do what she needs to even if it isn’t in her job description to make others happy as well. Everyone that comes in contact with Jennifer will tell you, her happy personality makes their day a little better.”

A statement that sums up Dailey is: “She infuses positivity, joyfulness, and enthusiasm for both work and life. Mrs. Dailey draws people to her light and makes others around her want to shine as well.”

Dailey was one of four finalists for the award, along with Sunshine Dennis from Liberty Elementary, Carrie Gregory from Liberty High School, and Jill Roy from Daniel High School.