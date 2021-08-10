PICKENS —To protect the health and safety of patients, employees and visitors, AnMed Health will implement a policy today requiring all AnMed Health team members, including employees, volunteers, students, and on-site vendors and medical staff members to either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or take alternative steps to reduce the risk of infection.

“Although the number of COVID-19 cases in the communities we serve has gone down dramatically since its peak late last year, virus variants are spreading and we have begun to see an increase in both overall cases and hospitalized patients over the past month,” said AnMed Health CEO William Kenley. “It is important that we take additional steps to protect our patients, staff and community. Vaccination is the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the threat of a resurgence.”

People working in a healthcare setting are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19 than the general population. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend vaccination for all healthcare workers as the best way to protect themselves and their patients, many of whom are at high risk for severe illness.

AnMed Health will grant a vaccine exemption to those who have a medical contraindication, a personal religious belief that prevents them from receiving the vaccine, or natural immunity through a previous COVID-19 infection. Unvaccinated individuals will be required to wear a mask at all times, complete education modules, and participate in routine COVID-19 testing.

All team members must either receive the vaccine or request an exemption by September 30, they said.