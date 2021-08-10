The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20’s, with several tattoos located on both arms.

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in a carjacking that took place last Friday.

According to PCSO Chief Deputy Chad Brooks, on Aug. 6, 2021 around 2:30 p.m., an individual had stopped at the car wash located at 2304 Farrs Bridge Road (Hwy. 183), just north of Easley.

While there, two subjects traveling in what is believed to be a dark colored 90’s model Chevrolet pick-up truck pulled into that location, he said.

Reports state one suspect exited the passenger side of the pick-up truck and proceeded to take the victim’s white 1999 Honda Civic at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20’s, with several tattoos located on both arms. The suspect has short dark hair and was wearing a black t-shirt that reads, “ACDC.”

The suspect(s) departed from the car wash traveling in the direction of Greenville on Highway 183, Brooks said.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Stone with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

