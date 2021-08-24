Proceeds from auctioning the tractors to fund Child Development and Training Center

UPSTATE — The YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville recently announced a major gift from an influential community leader that will help the YMCA continue its life-changing work in the community.

Jimmy Wilson has donated a collection of more than 85 antique tractors that is valued at more than $500,000 to support the continued growth of the Powdersville YMCA. The money raised from the auction will be earmarked for a future Child Development and Training Center (CDTC) in the Powdersville/Wren community.

An auction of the tractors has been set for Oct. 9 at 300 Shiloh Road in Piedmont, S.C. The auction will be handled by Aumann Auctions out of Illinois.

The YMCA’s CDTC will meet some of the community’s most pressing needs by providing three core services. First, it will offer primary childcare for infants through 4K, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a focus on equipping children for Kindergarten, all with a Christian worldview, they said.

Secondly, it will focus on helping train family caregivers in the community who are serving as primary caregiver. Lastly, it will provide support services to expecting and new mothers so that there is a thriving support community through some of the most exciting and challenging months for both mom and baby.

“The YMCA is one of the best things that’s ever happened to the Powdersville community,” Jimmy Wilson said. “We celebrate that we can play a small part in the YMCA’s growth by donating these great tractors to be auctioned.”

Wilson has amassed an impressive assortment of tractors, making his collection one of the top tractor collections in the country. The tractors, which date back to as early as 1919, are restored to their original working condition and have an estimated range in value between $10,000-$40,000 each.

“This gift from Mr. Wilson is an unbelievable blessing for our YMCA and we will use this to continue our mission for more life-changing work in the Powdersville community,” said Sid Collins, CEO of the YMCA of Easley, Pickens & Powdersville. “Mr. Wilson has a heart for this community and we want to honor this gift by establishing a new CDTC in his honor so that the lives of thousands of families will be positively impacted for years to come.”

Steve Crowe, the owner of Foothills MotorSports and a longtime YMCA advocate, is leading the tractor auction effort as a volunteer.

“It continues to amaze and please me to see how our community has embraced the mission and the vision of the YMCA. When you have the opportunity to work with someone like Jimmy Wilson and see first-hand his passion and generosity toward our community it further illustrates what a bright future we have here in the Powdersville – Wren area. My hope is that others will follow Jimmy’s lead in supporting our community through the YMCA.”

The tractor collection includes a Hart Parr 30, an IHC 8-16 Junior Kerosene, an International Harvester Titan 10- 20, a Case 18-32, more than 50 John Deere tractors and several other unique brands.

The CDTC is estimated to cost $1.5M-$2M to build and this donation will begin the effort to make this a reality. The YMCA does not have a location identified nor a timeframe for opening.

“At this point, we know the need is tremendous, and we want to start building today! We are moving forward with careful planning and prayerfully hoping for more community support to make this a reality,” Collins said. “Whether we start soon or it takes a few years, we are trusting in God’s timing with all this.”

For more information about the event, visit www.theYMCA.us/tractors.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.