Officer Rhashad Murray, his children Ila Raegan, Ian Rashad, Reign, and wife Dr. Ashley Murray (recently named the Principal for Forest Acres elem. school). Officer Murray was recently named the American Legion Post 52 Community Service Award recipient for 2021. While a member of the Easley Police Department he volunteered for the Pink Car Cancer Project and Coffee with a Cop. In his free time he helped his church with feeding the community, volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity home, works annually with the Junior Leadership of Pickens County as a mentor and board member, donated time to Predestined Teen Outreach in Pickens County, and coached Little League baseball. Congratulations and thank you to Officer Murray for his time and unselfish deeds for the Easley community.