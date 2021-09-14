Two die in motorcycle crash

LIBERTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office on Friday released the names of two people killed after a collision Monday night.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said Thomas Joe Hickey, 58, of Liberty, and Stephanie Partridge, 54, of Woodruff, were killed in the crash on Anderson Highway, or Highway 135, at Flat Rock Road, in Liberty.

Master Trooper David Jones of the South Caroline Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger was headed north on Highway 135 and turning left onto Flat Rock Road.

Hickey’s 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading south on Highway 135 and struck the passenger door of the pickup as the truck turned left, Troopers said.

Hickey was not wearing a helmet and died after being taken to Prisma Health Greenville, according to Pickens County Coroner, Kandy Kelley.

Partridge, the motorcycle passenger, was also not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, Kelley said.

She said they both died from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, Jones said.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.