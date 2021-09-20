Beloved coach, former mayor passes away

EASLEY — You can’t look around Easley without seeing the impact of Larry Bagwell. Throughout the decades, the former football coach and long-time city councilman-turned mayor helped to shape Easley into the growing city so many people are proud to call home.

But now, the city will have to do something it hasn’t had to in 84 years — carry on without Larry Bagwell.

Bagwell was a native of Pickens County and a 1955 graduate of Easley High School. He earned a master’s degree from Clemson University and was a member of the Tigers baseball program that reached consecutive College Baseball World Series.

As a Councilman with the City of Easley for three decades and Mayor from 2008 to 2019, he was a motivating force behind the city hosting the annual Big League Baseball World Series (2001-2015); and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Senior League Baseball World Series relocating to Easley (2016 to present).

But most people don’t think of baseball when it came to Coach Bagwell — they think football.

Under his leadership, the Green Wave posted a record of 170-105-3 over Bagwell’s 25 seasons as head coach (1967 to 1992).

Everyone knows how he captured state titles in 1967 and 1972, with his teams finishing 13-0 during those championship seasons. Everyone cheered when he was elected to the South Carolina Coaches Hall of Fame.

Both the gymnasium at the J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex and the Gettys Middle School football stadium are dedicated in his honor.

But it’s not all sports.

Under his tenure as mayor, Bagwell was influential in getting The now-popular Doodle Trail off and running as well as revitalizing the downtown and West Side areas of Easley. He was awarded the Order of the Palmetto — the state’s highest civilian honor — for services to the city.

He often joked around at City Council meetings and never failed to offer a warm greeting to people he passed on the street. In 2019, when he decided not to seek re-election, Bagwell said he was looking forward to spending time with his family — especially his great-grand kids, he said.

Bagwell left behind his wife of 64 years, two daughters, a sister, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and 20,923 Easley residents. All of whom will miss him.

His funeral was held Monday.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.