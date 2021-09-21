Nov. Special Elections: Who’s running?

PICKENS COUNTY — With the special election less than two months away, residents are taking note on how local commissions, boards and councils are shaping up. Let’s break it down by municipality.

Central

Long-time Mayor Mac Martin will have some company on the ballot box as Andrew Beckner and Rosa Grayden have tossed their hats into the race as well. The Town Council is also up for grabs: With only three seats to fill, voters will have five candidates to choose from. Kim Allen, Paige Hudson Bowers, Ken Dill, Daniel Evatt and L C Hayes, Jr. have all filed to run.

Liberty

Liberty has five races going on this November, but only one of them will be contested. Of those unopposed races we have Erica Romo Woods for Mayor, Robbie Shoenleben for City Council Ward 1, Peggy Edwards for Ward 2 and Daniel Graybeal for Ward 3.

John Hayes and Chuck Powell are both vying for the City Council’s At Large seat.

Norris & Six Mile

There are two seats to fill on the Norris Town Council and barring anything out of the ordinary, they’re expected to go to Brian Cook and Lawrence McClure — the only two who filed to run.

Six Mile has a similar situation: James A. Atkinson and Jadd M. Smith were the sole candidates for the two seats available on the Town Council.

Pickens

Over in Pickens, someone is going to walk away empty-handed on Nov. 2. The City Council has three seats to fill and four people running. Candidates include Patrick Lark, Donnie McKinney, Robert Nealy and Ed Leese.

Easley

Much like Liberty, only one race in Easley is contested — City Council Ward 2. Long-time Council member Kent Dykes will be joined on the ballot by Denise Davidson for the job.

Uncontested races include Terry Moore for Ward 4, Jim Robinson for Ward 6 and Jeff Fogle as the Combined Utilities Commissioner.

County

After the resignation of Alice Vander Liden, the District 7 seat for the School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees was added to the November ballot as well. Amy Williams and T.J. Layton have filed as candidates.

The Special Election will be held Nov. 2, 2021. Visit the Pickens County Board of Elections at www.pickenselections.org to register to vote or to find your polling place. Write-in candidates are eligible for each race listed above, according to election officials.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.