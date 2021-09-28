Clemson Elem. named Blue Ribbon School

PICKENS COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Education has designated Clemson Elementary School in the School District of Pickens County as a National Blue Ribbon School in the “Exemplary High Performing School” category. They were one of five South Carolina schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman for this honor.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

The U.S. Department of Education selected only 325 schools in the country as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The award is based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Michelle Craddock, Clemson Elementary principal, says all stakeholders are involved in achieving this recognition.

“We have a wonderful faculty/staff and outstanding students who come to school eager to learn each day. Clemson Elementary is a place where school and community come together to serve children,” Craddock said. “Our staff is so excited about this recognition. It shows the high levels of achievement that our students can reach when goals are set to challenge all learners. With a team of committed educators, parents, staff, and students working together, our students can reach and achieve those goals.”

Danny Merck, the School District of Pickens County Superintendent, said, “We are extremely thankful for the daily commitment of everyone involved at Clemson Elementary. Students, teachers, the many support staff employees, and administration all work together to create a great learning environment.”

School officials said Clemson Elementary will receive its official Blue Ribbon award hardware at a ceremony to be held in Washington D.C., in November.

More information on the Blue Ribbon Schools Program may be accessed on the U.S. Department of Education website, www.nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov .

