EASLEY — A Travlers Rest man has been charged with murder after an Easley woman was found dead in a home last Wednesday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a residence on Elizabeth City Drive for a reported cardiac arrest. However, the ACSO’s preliminary investigation indicated the woman actually suffered blunt force trauma as a result of domestic violence.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 25-year-old Amber Nicole Morris from Easley and determined her death was a homicide. She was pronounced at the scene.

Following an investigation, ACSO deputies charged 30-year-old Michael Garland from Travelers Rest with murder. He was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center, deputies said.

According to the warrants, Garland killed the victim by striking her multiple times with either his hands or feet. The autopsy showed the victim suffered injuries to her heart, liver and other organs.

Garland remains in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.