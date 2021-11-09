PICKENS COUNTY — Come honor our Veterans this December 18 and 19. Wreaths Across America (WAA) is in its third year in our area. Starting in 2019 honoring 46 veterans at Pickens Chapel to this year honoring over 1,000 wreaths in twelve cemeteries. Several chapters of Daughters of the American Revolution are expanding the Wreaths Across America ceremony like the one at Arlington National Cemetery to our area. National Wreaths Across America Day is December 18. This family event is free with the wreaths provided by the sponsorship to the DAR Chapters’ project. Children will be given wreaths.

The purpose of WAA is to Remember the Fallen, Honor those Who Serve, and Teach our Children about the sacrifices Veterans have made for our freedoms. The ceremony consists of eight veterans (some Korean War veterans) presenting ceremonial wreaths on behalf of the seven branches of service and one for the POW/MIA heroes. Each ceremony has a color guard by a high school JROTC unit with participation at the various cemeteries by D.W. Daniel, Liberty, Pickens, and Wrenn. Some locations will have Clemson Pershing Rifles and one has muskets giving a 21-gun salute.

We gather in the cemetery with a wreath in our left hand and our right hand on our heart as we say the buried hero’s name out loud and thank them for their service. Then we lay the wreath on their headstone and fix the red bow. All the wreaths are hand made in Maine of 10 Maine balsam bunches and trucked down by volunteer 18 wheelers or shipped to the cemetery. (see What is a Veteran’s Wreath). This year Fort Prince George Chapter will also support Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with the Walhalla Chapter helping at Memory Gardens. Andrew Pickens Chapter for Old Stone church and Wizard of Tamassee Chapter for Oak Grove Cemetery will hold ceremonies as well.

New this year is Old Stone Church, built in 1802, has a rich history. Over 100 interred include men and women from many campaigns and wars including the Indian Campaigns of the late Colonial Period, the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Creek War, the Civil War, and nearly all American Wars since.

Also new is Memory Gardens with over 360 veterans and the combined cemetery for Abel and Goldenview Baptist Churches who are excited to honor their veterans with a combined ceremony featuring members of both congregations participating (over 85 veterans need wreaths). Mt. Zion will again participate with over 260 veterans needing wreaths. Pickens Chapel will have a special dedication of a historical marker.

Along with public purchase support of the wreaths, we have support from the Councils of Central and Clemson to purchase the wreaths. We also want to thank our sponsors from Central Historical Society, Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Lowes in Clemson, McDougald Funeral Home, Memory Gardens Cemetery, Mullinex Tree Service, Ralph Hayes Toyota of Anderson, Tiger Lily Flowers of Clemson, and Tiger Town Graphics.

December 18

10 a.m.

Pickens Chapel, Three & Twenty Road, Easley

Memory Gardens, Issaqueena, Clemson

Noon

Abel-Goldenview Baptist Church, Abel Road, Clemson

Oak Grove Cemetery, 1043-1089 East South 6th Street, Seneca

Old Stone Church, Old Stone Church Rd, Clemson

Mt. Zion, Main Street across from Dollar General, Central

2 p.m.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 101 Pisgah Rd, Easley

December 19

10 a.m.

White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Simms School Road Central

11 a.m.

New Olive Grove Baptist Church during morning service, 977 Gaines, Central