Area Holiday Parades & Events

Parades

• Easley — Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley.

• Pickens — Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. in downtown Pickens.

• Six Mile — Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. (Line up along Main Street between GBS Lumber and the Post Office.)

• Dacusville — To Be Announced

• Central — Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Parade starts at Pepper Street and ends at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

• Liberty — Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in downtown Liberty.

• Clemson — Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Clemson Christmas Parade route stretches from Strode Circle to College Avenue. Parade festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the parade itself begins at 6 p.m.

• Greenville — Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

Tree Lightings/ Santa Visits

• Easley — Tree lighting Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Santa will be at the gazebo on Pendleton Street on weekends Nov. 26 – Dec. 18 from 6-8 p.m.

• Liberty — Tree lighting Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with hot cocoa, Christmas carols and Santa at the gazebo (bring you own camera.)

• Central — The Christmas Caboose Lighting is Dec. 3 at 5:45 p.m. on Main Street in Central. The Clemson University ladies acapella ensemble, TakeNote, will be performing holiday favorites and Jitters Brewing Company will be giving away hot chocolate to keep everyone warm during the parade to follow.

• Pickens — Doodle Market and Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m. (Tree lighting at 6 p.m.) The event includes crafters, activities and more.

