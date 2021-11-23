EASLEY — A 4-year-old child was injured in a shooting at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Easley last Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

According to reports, the child found a handgun, fired it and suffered a “non-life-threatening abrasion.”

There was one person home at the time of the shooting, officials said. That person was not hurt and the bullet did not exit the house.

As per the Easley Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.