EASLEY — Greenville police say they have charged an Easley man with murder following a shootout earlier this month.

According to reports, the shooting happened Nov. 13 on Nichol Street in Greenville.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said 26-year-old Jordan Scott Cirillo was found dead after reports of gunshot wounds in the area just before noon. Wakeim Devonte Dillard, of Easley, was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

Now, Dillard is charged with murder in the case, police announced on Monday.

Greenville Police officials said through further investigation, including statements from witnesses, Dillard went to the location on Nichol Street to confront the victim about an ongoing dispute, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

Dillard has been discharged from the hospital and is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.