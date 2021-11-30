LIBERTY — Authorities are still looking for a driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run early Wednesday that killed an Easley man.

The Pickens County Coroners Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Jackie Jerome Cumbow, of Easley. Cumbow was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene from blunt force trauma, officials said..

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Cumbow was heading east on Highway 178 near Knoll Street around 1 a.m. when his moped was rear-ended by a vehicle.

The vehicle left the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said the vehicle they are looking for is a 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse. The color is unknown. Officials said the vehicle may have possible damage to the right front near the area of the headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCHP.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.