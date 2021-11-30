EASLEY — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the body found at the Vulcan rock quarry Monday is that of the University of South Carolina student and Upstate native who went missing over the weekend.

The Columbia Police Department said they were searching for Michael Benjamin Keen on Monday when they made the discovery. Keen was reported missing on Nov. 21. His father last heard from him after Keen stated he was walking home from J’s Corner Restaurant & Bar, according to reports.

Keen was a native of Easley, according to the Coroner’s Office. Powdersville high school later confirmed that Keen was a former student. The school released a statement via Facebook on Tuesday:

“Our Patriot family would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Michael Keen, PVHS Class of 2017. Our hearts break for this unimaginable loss. Please keep Michael’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered less than a mile form where Keen was reported missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Michael’s family, the USC family, and all affected by this tragedy. Michael was expected to graduate from the University in the next three weeks. His father referred to his son as his bestest buddy and his mother stated how she loves him very much. We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Coroner Rutherford stated.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.