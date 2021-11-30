Daniel attendance zone schools to dismiss early on Friday

The Daniel Lions will play for the AAA State Championship on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

CENTRAL — After defeating Chester 41-20, the Daniel Lions have advanced to the AAA Championship game, to be held Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Benedict College in Columbia.

The 13-0 Lions will take on the 11-2 Camden Bulldogs, who earned their spot after defeating Dillon 13-7 on Nov. 26. Camdon’s two losses this season include A.C. Flora on Sept. 17 and Gray Collegiate Academy, back in Week 1.

“We are very thankful this season of Thanksgiving in the School District of Pickens County! It started with our very own Pickens High School Blue Flame winning the 2021 Class AAAA State Volleyball Championship. Now, we congratulate the Daniel High School Lions football team on its upcoming South Carolina High School League AAA state finals appearance,” read a statement on the game from the district.

“We understand these opportunities do not necessarily come along that often. To make matters more challenging, when the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) released the schedule for the 2021 football championships, the only contest occurring during the school day is the class AAA game. The game begins in Columbia at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Again, the SCHSL establishes the location and time, not the school districts. Every five years, the championship game for the A, AA, AAA, AAAA, AAAAA classifications rotate game times and one classification must play during the school day. This is AAA’s year for the 2 p.m. Friday game. The other games are Thursday night, Friday night, and Saturday,” they wrote.

“Kershaw County, home of Camden High School, has announced Friday is an eLearning day for the entire school district and they are located very close to Benedict College. After discussing with our administrative team, we understand the staffing difficulties and transportation challenges that a mid-afternoon game in Columbia presents. Therefore, we have decided the best course of action is for the Daniel Attendance Zone to have early dismissal on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021,” SDPC Information Specialist Darian Byrd said.

Schedule for Friday, Dec. 3, for Daniel Area Schools

Daniel High School 10:30 am

RC Edwards 10:45 am

Central Academy 11:30 am

Clemson Elementary 11:30 am

Six Mile Elementary 11:30 am

There will be NO afternoon 4K this day.

There will be NO after-school care at these elementary schools this day.

There will be a bag lunch available for all students at these Daniel area locations on Friday prior to dismissal.

All other SDPC schools will operate on normal schedule on Friday.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.