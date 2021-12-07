For more information on future veteran service projects, contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.

Christmas Gifts came early this year to the 197 veterans at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. The Daughters of Fort Prince George Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution prepared bags for all veterans residing at the home.

Carolyn Nations, Regent, her husband, and another chapter member delivered those gifts.

“My heart is full and I am blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of this,” Nations said. “There are currently 197 veterans residing there and six of those veterans are women. The Daughters of Fort Prince George love our veterans!”

The blessing bags for male veterans were filled with all types of things such as tissues, note pads, pens, crossword books, word search books, brushes, combs, toothbrushes, various types of toiletries, socks, picture frames and playing cards. The bags for the female veterans contained all types of toiletries, lotions, nail polish, perfume, lipsticks, and game books.

There were lap blankets, neck warmers, Christmas Debbie Cakes, packs of Peanut Butter crackers, juice boxes, Ensure packs, and a box full of various types of candy bars. Wreath thank you cards colored by local children as a part of the Wreaths Across America initiative were also presented. Hopefully next year the gift bags can be presented personally to the veterans, she said.

For more information on future veteran service projects, contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.