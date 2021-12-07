PICKENS — The Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM) will hold its annual indoor music festival, the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, on January 22, 2022, at Pickens High School.

“In less than two months we will be back in the Pickens High School Fine Arts Center for the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee,” said Russ Hennessee, who coordinates the Jubilee along with his wife, Sondra. “We can’t wait to reunite with our bluegrass community and long-time YAM supporters. Mark your calendars!”

This year’s jubilee promises to be the best ever with a full day of performances, dancing, food trucks, artisan vendors, jam rooms and workshops with music and Appalachian heritage themes.

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne will be the headliner for the 2022 Jubilee. The all-star band lineup includes Backline, West End String Band, Mountain Bridge Band, New Dixie Storm, Tigertown Roots, Ella & Mary, Unbranded, Danielle & Molly, Bluegrass & Co., YAM Alumni Bands and Sweet Potato Pie Kids.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. Special thanks to sponsors – Preserving Our Southern Appalachian Music (POSAM), Pickens County, the S.C. Arts Commission, Blue Ridge Electric Coop, Wayne Henderson, Patterson Tax Service, Cornerstone Christian Music Store, and Albino Skunk Fest. Partners include Junior Appalachian Musicians, WNCW, and Electric City Bluegrass. To stay up to date on the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee happenings and updates, visit www.yamupstate.com and click on the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee tab. Also, follow the Jubilee on social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Artisans and craftsmen interested in participating should contact Pauline Blackston at blackspm1@outlook.com.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at wbj.ticketleap.com and Cornerstone Christian Music Store in Pickens. Tickets at the door are $20 with all proceeds supporting the Young Appalachian Musicians afterschool music program, teaching students to play traditional music by ear on the banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.