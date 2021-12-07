PICKENS COUNTY — Two men have been arrested on drug charges, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Ronnie Hendricks during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Deputies say he was in possession of more than one-half pound of methamphetamine, about 80 grams of heroin, a quantity of LSD as well as other illegal drugs.

Hendricks resisted arrest while possessing a handgun, but was ultimately taken into custody following a brief struggle, officials said.

Hendricks is charged with trafficking methamphetamine 200-400 grams, trafficking heroin 28 grams or more, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

He was taken to the Pickens County Detention Center where officials say he is being held without bond due to the severity of the offenses.

Travis Hendricks was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with trafficking methamphetamine third when he was found in possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, deputies said.

Officials said he was arrested and is currently in the custody of the Detention Center, where he is also being held without bond.

