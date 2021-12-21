LIBERTY — Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff Office found the body of an Upstate man Sunday night after reports of gunfire.

Chad Brooks, with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, said callers reported hearing several gunshots just after 10:30 p.m. at a home on Stewart Gin Road.

Brooks said when deputies arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds dead in the yard.

He said no weapon was found.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified of the victim as 31-year-old Steven Neese, from Piedmont.

Brooks said detectives have called it an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500, or 1-888-CRIMESC, (888-274-6372.)

The death is being investigated as a homicide, Brooks said.

