A fourth suspect remains wanted following the events on Dec. 19

LIBERTY — The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has deemed the shooting death of Stephen Kneece a “justifiable homicide,” according to officials withing the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 19, 2021, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they responded to 346 Stewart Gin Road in Liberty, regarding a disturbance. After arriving at the scene, deputies located an adult male deceased in the yard from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the deceased, Stephen Wayne Kneece, arrived at the incident location shortly before the shooting with three other adult males,” said PCSO Captain Chuck James. “Upon arriving at the residence, Kneece, along with several other armed subjects, approached an adult male at the property, alleging that the subject owed them money. An altercation ensued, resulting in Kneece being shot by the subject.”

Officials said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the male subject attempted to escape the area in a vehicle and, while doing so, was shot at by acquaintances of the deceased. Deputies were able to quickly locate the male subject at a nearby residence, they said.

“After having interviewed and located the parties present, many of whom fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, as well as evaluated evidence recovered from the scene, Detectives with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office presented their findings to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office,” said James. “Following a review of the evidence by both the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the death of Stephen Kneece, at this time, has been determined to be a justifiable homicide; however, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Nicholas Dale Owens, Dalton Lee Russell and Jeremy Lee Basquette have been arrested due to their actions immediately following the shooting death of Stephen Kneece, according to the PCSO. All three are charged with attempted murder, with Owens and Russell facing additional charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and Owens with obstruction of justice.

A fourth subject, Rickey Wayne Green Jr., remains wanted in connection with this incident, James said. Green is also facing attempted murder charges, according to the warrant.

The suspects remain in custody without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

