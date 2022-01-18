UPSTATE — Officials with The Blood Connection (TBC) are asking for the community’s help as already-dwindling donations were further impacted by the weekend’s winter storm.

“The Blood Connection is continuing to experience a critical need for blood donations, made worse by winter weather over the weekend,” Officials said. “As snow and ice moved into several of TBC’s service areas, six of The Blood Connection’s 13 donation centers were forced to close their doors due to inclement weather — and nearly all blood drives across the Upstate of South Carolina and North Carolina were canceled. While the storm moved out Sunday night, icy conditions were left behind, causing delayed openings at many donation centers.”

The closures and delays mean The Blood Connection cannot collect the necessary 800 units of blood a day to supply hospitals across the Carolinas and Georgia, they said.

Additionally, prior to Sunday’s winter storm, The Blood Connection was already struggling to fulfill 100% of orders from local hospitals due to continued historically low donor turnout, according to reports.

“The community’s blood supply is once again in jeopardy, as ice and snow are impacting community member’s ability to donate,” they said. “This, as more winter weather is expected to move in Friday in the same service areas.”

Community blood donors are urged to donate blood as soon as possible to ensure hospital needs are uninterrupted. Appointments are encouraged but not mandatory.

Additionally, blood drives are just as essential as blood donors. To host a blood drive, please call 864-751-5003.