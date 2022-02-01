Season opens at Foothills Playhouse

EASLEY — Foothills Playhouse presents “A year with Frog and Toad” with music by Robert Reale and book and lyrics by Willie Reale. The show is being directed by Topher Bishop and Emma Wilson.

Based on the beloved Frog and Toad children’s stories written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel, “A year with Frog and Toad” follows the unlikely friendship between cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad through four fun-filled seasons. Their friendship blossoms and grows as they learn many life lessons along the way. Filled with musical numbers that will make you laugh and cry, “A year with Frog and Toad” is a show to delight every age.

Daniel Hoilett and Shawn Ropp take the stage as the amphibious best friends. Other members of the ensemble include: Lu Murphy, Anisa Young, Megan Ropp, Hailey Whitfield, Natalie Ropp, Nianza Spears, Chance Poteat, Whitney Porter, and Monica Evans.

The show opens on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The 2022 Season of Shows at Foothills opens with “A year with Frog and Toad,” then continues with “Grease – School Version,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced,” and closes with “Christmas at Dingly Dell.”

Foothills Playhouse has been providing quality, family-friendly entertainment to Easley and Pickens County since 1981. Located in the Historic West End Hall since 1991, Foothills strives to enhance the community’s presence in the theatre, while also enhancing the theatre’s presence in the community.

For more information, tickets and showtimes, vists www.foothillsplayhouse.org.