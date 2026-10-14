Carter helps boost military events

EASLEY — “November is big for veterans because of Veterans Day. We always have done a bunch of veteran-related events to honor all (military) veterans – not just legionnaires.”

Those were the words recently of Rick Stover, the Commander of Post 52.

But it all starts this weekend on Saturday with the Golden Creek Veterans Car Show and the Craft Fair.

Then for Veterans Day, there will be the Veterans Appreciation Dinner (on Nov. 7) and the Veterans Parade (on Nov. 8). Former Post 52 Commander Walt Carter is helping spearhead all of the events.

“We’ve been doing a Veterans Appreciation Dinner every year – just before Veterans Day,” Carter said. “It is a free meal on a Saturday afternoon for (military) veterans and their families to come in and spend some time and socialize or whatever. We have a good time! This will be our 10th year of doing that. It’s kind of a big thing for us this year and the 250th year for our country. All military veterans – I don’t care where they are from – they get to eat for free.”

And about the Veterans Day Parade, Carter said, “If you show up and you are a (military) veteran, then we want you in the parade. That is a way we can honor and highlight each veterans … by having them in the parade. We want every vehicle to have a veteran. And as they come by, we announce their name and what service (branch) they were in. We have a lot of volunteers with their cars and the Jeep Club. They come out and we put a veteran in each car.”

The parade will begin in front of City Hall in Easley at 205 North 1st Street.

Post 52 notes: There are currently over 200 members in the American Legion Post 52. Stover knows the importance of the continuous challenge of bringing on new members to Post 52 and connecting with them.

“Don’t be scared,” Stover said, about joining Post 52. “Come in (during the week) and have a cup of coffee an see what it’s all about. Just be curious. It’s a volunteer organization. It’s not the military or some place you’re going to make a buck. We do want commitment to some degree. You can do as much or as little as you want, but you have value.”

Continued Stover, “It’s a constant thing, recruiting new veterans and getting fresh blood in,” Stover said. “You have to keep getting newer people in here who bridge and keep pushing the agenda with new and fresh ideas,” said Stover.

Not to be overlooked is a “membership packet” that has been put together by Tommy Chastain, a 1988 Easley High School grad. The membership packet has a list of upcoming events, the chain of command for Post 52, the history of Post 52 and a membership form. “If you are here (at the Post) and are having a good time, we want you to invite one of your buddies,” Chastain said. “That always makes it a better time.”

Wreaths Across America: You can also sponsor a wreath (for $17) that will be placed on a veteran’s grave for Wreaths Across America that will be held on December 19. This big event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 52 and Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Send in your pictures: The Easley Progress newspaper will be putting out its annual Veterans Day section. If you live in Pickens County and are a military veteran, please send a picture of yourself (from your active duty days) to Jeff Holt at [email protected].