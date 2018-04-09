Kaplan named to TCT Board

Kaplan Kaplan

PICKENS — Jim Kaplan, of Pickens, has been appointed to Tri-County Technical College’s Commission, the nine-member governing board of the College.

Pickens County Council appointed Kaplan to the Commission, effective April 1. His term expires April 2021.

“I always have been a huge advocate of our State’s technical colleges,” said Kaplan. “Many of our employees, including key managers, hold technical college degrees from both Tri-County and Greenville Technical Colleges. I feel these students make exceptional employees and are better prepared for the workplace than most four-year college students. I am excited about being able to contribute to the future success of one of our country’s best technical colleges.”

Kaplan is president/owner of Cornell Dubilier Electronics, a manufacturer of capacitors for electronic and electrical equipment.

With corporate headquarters and manufacturing in Liberty, the company also operates from sites in Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Mexico and Hong Kong. He joined the company as a process engineer in 1988 and later moved to Mexicali, Mexico, where he was production control manager.

He moved back to Liberty in 1994 to assume role of manufacturing manager and later was named general manager from 1996 -1999.

He received a B.S. in ceramic engineering from Clemson University and an MBA from The College of William and Mary.

He serves on several boards, including the Pickens County United Way, Electronic Industry Association, Alliance Pickens County, Electronic Components Industry Association and the Engineering Board of Clemson University. He is a former Red Cross board member.

He is a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He and his wife, Julee, have three children.

