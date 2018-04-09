Dongell joins SWU

Dongall Dongall

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University’s Division of Religion named Brent Dongell as NextGen professor.

Dongell comes to Southern Wesleyan from Kingswood University, New Brunswick, Canada, where he has been youth professor and Pulse director for the past five years.

He has also served as a professor of youth ministries, as a camp speaker, ministered to young adults and was launching campus pastor of a video site church campus.

Dongell served as a missionary in Auckland, New Zealand, through Global Partners’ GoNet program, spending more than two years serving churches in the Wesleyan denomination.

He has also taught and trained in Haiti, Canada and the U.S. His travels have taken him to Honduras, China, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Vanuatu and Australia.

At age 18, Dongell started out in youth ministry, then worked as a pastor at Faith Church, Lansing, Mich. He and his wife Natasha both travel to numerous speaking engagements each year.

They have two children.

“In the Church and classroom, Dongell is an effective mobilizer of students who are Kingdom multipliers and disciple makers. We’re thrilled to have him join our SWU team,” said Dr. Mike Tapper, chair of Southern Wesleyan’s Division of Religion.

He is the son of Rev. Ollie Dongell, lead pastor at Plymouth Wesleyan Church.

Born in Greensboro, N.C., Dongell continues a legacy of ministry from both his father’s and his mother’s side of the family.

Dongell holds a B.S. in Christian Ministries from Indiana Wesleyan University and a M.Div. in Christian Leadership from Liberty University. He is the author of “The Hard Twenty Somethings: Not Alone in the Unknown.”

Dongell’s heart is in reaching youth with the Gospel and defending Christian beliefs in the current culture.

He is also active in numerous sports and runs regularly in marathons and half marathons.

