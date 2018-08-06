Upstate woman still missing

Camellia Lynn Norris. Camellia Lynn Norris.

UPSTATE — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Seneca woman who has been reported missing.

A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division spoke last Tuesday with a family member of 52 year old Camellia Lynn Norris, who has a listed address as Tribble Street in Seneca.

The last time anyone had contact with Norris was on July 17, OCSO officials said.

Norris is described as being 5’2” with red hair and brown eyes that is usually kept in a ponytail, according to the family member. She sometimes wears glasses and possibly could have been wearing a dress the last time she was seen, they said.

Sheriff deputies stated Norris’ car is a silver colored 2003 Honda Civic EX sedan with a South Carolina tag of LKW437.

Her information was entered into the National Crimes Information Center database, said OCSO officials. They also stated Norris has been known to frequent both Anderson and Pickens Counties

“We would ask that anyone with any information on Camellia’s whereabouts to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “Camellia (Norris) can certainly contact the Sheriff’s Office or the local law enforcement agency where she is currently at so someone can verify that she is safe.”

Camellia Lynn Norris. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_missing.jpg Camellia Lynn Norris. Photo courtesy of the OCSO

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.