FAYETTEVILLE, TENN. — Funeral service for Nickey Frenando McGuire, age 74, of Fayetteville, Tenn., will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at Higgins Funeral Home with Dr. Jon Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Higgins Cedar Hills Memorial Gardens.

Mr. McGuire was born Aug. 30, 1943 in Oconee County, S.C., to the late Harold Thomas and Mellie McGuire. He served in the U.S. Army on two tours of duty in the Vietnam War and went on to work with the DEA and retired civilian employment with the Department of the Army.

Nickey was an active member of the Fayetteville First Baptist Church and was a member of the VFW Post 2167 and the Andrew Jackson Lodge F&Am #68. Nickey passed away on Aug. 4, 2018 at St. Thomas West Hospital, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Terrie (Dean) Higginbotham of Fayettville, Tenn., Lanoma Browning of Athens, Ala., Steve (Carol) White of Fayetteville, Tenn., Michael (Theresa) McGuire of Fayetteville, Tenn.; sisters, Treasure McGuire (Bob) Shoemaker and Clara Turner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Nickey was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lounell Hale (Lou) McGuire; brothers, Jack McGuire and Gearold McGuire; and a sister, Mildred McClain.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at Higgins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or Saint Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205.

Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Nickey Frenando McGuire.