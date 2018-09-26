EASLEY — Mrs. Debbie Pearson Hendricks, 64, of Easley, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at Greenville Health System. She is the daughter of the late Willie James and Rosemary Gilliard Pearson.

Surviving: her husband, Floyd Hendricks of the home; three daughters, Kamisha Blythe, Kanisha Hendricks, both of Easley and Santonia Sherman of Greenville; two sons, Antwon (Michelle)Hendricks of Greenville and Floyd Tromont Hendricks of Easley; four sisters, Regina Pulley, Gail P. Avery, Condrea (Grayling) Pearson, all of Greenville, and Condra Pearson of Easley; three brothers, James Pearson, Barron Pearson, and Medger Pearson, all of Greenville; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; a cousin raised as a sister, Betty Davis of Greenville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services are Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12 p.m. at Long Branch Baptist Church, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.