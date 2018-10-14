Homecoming at SWU

This year’s Homecoming celebration will feature the Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers on Oct. 27 This year’s Homecoming celebration will feature the Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers on Oct. 27

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University graduates will join students, faculty and staff for a celebration-filled Homecoming weekend Oct. 26 and 27 in Central.

On Friday, Oct. 26, Southern Wesleyan will welcome Rev. Matt LeRoy, a dynamic preacher and church planter from Chapel Hill, N.C., for Homecoming Chapel, 10 a.m. in Newton Hobson Auditorium.

At 11:30 a.m., graduates are invited to reconnect with old classmates at Homecoming Lunch in the University Dining Commons.

From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs and more at the cookout at Bryant Lodge, across from Childs Soccer Field, where the Warriors will take on Mount Olive. The women’s game starts at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s game starts at 7 p.m. The 2018 Homecoming Coronation will take place during halftime of the men’s game. Admission to the games are free.

Also, the Warriors Volleyball team will play Barton at Tysinger Gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, the SWU Alumni Association will recognize outstanding graduates at an alumni awards brunch Saturday morning: 2004 graduate Dr. Amber James, Young Leader Award; 1991 graduate Scott Drury, Professional Excellence Award for the School of Business; Dr. Elizabeth Drury, Professional Excellence Award for the School of Education; 1968 graduate Yvonne Arrowood, Professional Excellence for the College of Arts and Sciences; and 1978 graduate Shirley Duncan, Outstanding Alumnus of the Year Award.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., alumni can reminisce at the Music and Memories Festival on the Childs Hall lawn. There will be games for young and old, including sand volleyball and other games at the Warrior Pit nearby. There will also be vendors and concessions available.

At the parking lot in front of Childs Hall, vintage cars and trucks of all kinds will be on display at the Homecoming Car and Truck Show, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Awards will be given out for categories including Best Overall, Best Engine, Best Interior and Farthest Traveled. To enter a car or truck, there is a $25 registration fee, with proceeds benefiting the SWU Women’s Softball Team. Contact Coy Adkins at 850-899-1202 or cadkins@swu.edu for details.

From 1-2 p.m., alumni will gather for decade reunion photos, and at 2 p.m., all are invited to Tysinger Gymnasium to see the Warriors Volleyball Team play Mount Olive.

Additionlly, this year’s Homecoming celebration will feature the Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers, in concert Saturday, Oct. 27 at Newton Hobson Auditorium on the Central campus.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers are a core group of vocalists from the famous Brooklyn Tabernacle, a multicultural, non-denominational church located in downtown Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brooklyn Tabernacle is renowned for its Grammy Award winning choir, directed by Carol Cymbala, the wife of Pastor Jim Cymbala. Though the choir is limited to a few ministry trips annually, The Brooklyn Tabernacle Singers, who sing all of the music of the choir, travel frequently to international and domestic destinations.

The concert will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at swu.edu/boxoffice. For details on all Homecoming activities, visit swu.edu/homecoming.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

