PICKENS COUNTY — Do you have some “lovable junk” laying around? A bit of treasure in the trash perhaps? Well, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team have announced the hit reality television series American Pickers is returning to South Carolina to film episodes throughout the region in January.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled “pickers” in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” said a spokesperson for the show. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

So, in order to do that, American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you — or someone you know — has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (with photos) to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (855-653-7878).

Reality tv show returns to S.C.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com