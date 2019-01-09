EASLEY — Mrs. Dorothy Cochrane Sossamon, 87, wife of the late Lt. Col. James Fred Sossamon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., a daughter of the late Ernest Banks Cochrane and the late Elma Mae Reid Cochrane, Mrs. Sossamon was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and a homemaker.

Surviving are a son, Ret. Major Richard Mark Sossamon (Gabi) of Germany; two daughters, Lynn S. Price (Steve) of Ozark, Ala., and Kyle S. Puckett (Michael) of Easley; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Cochrane and Kelly Cochrane.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Sossamon was predeceased by three brothers, E. Reid “Sonny” Cochrane, William “Boots” Cochrane and Thomas Edward “Tommy” Cochrane: and a sister, Jean C. Towle.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.