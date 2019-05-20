Graduates LIVEstrong

The class of 12 participants, who completed the program at the Powdersville YMCA, celebrated with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 14 The class of 12 participants, who completed the program at the Powdersville YMCA, celebrated with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 14

UPSTATE — The YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville is proud to recognize the achievements of its second graduating class of LIVESTRONG at the YMCA participants, bringing these cancer survivors one step closer to healthy living beyond their diagnosis and treatment.

The class of 12 participants, who completed the program at the Powdersville YMCA, celebrated with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 14.

“We are proud of our graduates for their commitment to the program and the improvements they’ve made on their journey to wellness,” Powdersville YCMA Branch Executive Jeff Thompson said. “They are a great group who have supported each other during the last 12 weeks, and every participant and Wellness Coach have become like a family.”

An upcoming LIVESTRONG at the YMCA session at the Easley YMCA is currently at capacity, though there is a waiting list for people who are interested. A third session for 2019 will begin at the Pickens YMCA on August 27.

A spokesperson said the Y is for everyone and that belief extends to those battling chronic and life-threatening illnesses like cancer. The period from diagnosis through treatment to then feeling physically and emotionally strong enough to return to a new “normal life” can be extremely difficult for individuals battling cancer, they said.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a 12-week, small-group program designed for adult cancer survivors who are currently experiencing treatment or are post-treatment. Each week includes two 90-minute small-group sessions with cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance and flexibility exercises and a time for devotions and talking.

The program’s overall goals are to improve overall quality of life, decrease cancer-related fatigue, increase cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength and build strong connections and a solid support system.

“LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is great because it focuses on the mind, body and spirit,” Powdersville YMCA Wellness Director Paulo Passini said. “So many programs focus on strengthening the body, but this program also emphasizes building supportive connections, sharing encouragement through the challenges and resting in the strength that comes through our faith.”

