SC School for the Deaf and the Blind lauds grads

EASLEY — Local residents Nevaeh Welsh and Maya Patterson are big winners at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Both students received multiple awards at the school’s recent Awards day and will graduate later this month.

On Awards Day, Welsh was presented the Academic Achievement Award, the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, the Norman Pulliam Scholarship, the Spartanburg Civitan Club Scholarship, and the Rippy Scholarship. She was a member of student council and the academic bowl team all four years of high school.

Nevaeh would like to become a software engineer. She is the daughter of Danielle Welsh.

Maya Patterson was named Special Olympics Athlete of the Year and Fine Arts Student of the Year for the Cedar Springs Academy. She also received an honorable mention from the American Legion.

While attending the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind, Maya participated in multiple Special Olympics sports including track and field, bowling, volleyball, and swimming. She was a member of the school’s color guard.

Maya received workplace training through the school’s Applied Academic Center and local businesses. She also worked in the student-run business “Wicks and Suds,” where she maintained inventory and manufactured, sold, and packaged candles and soaps. She plans to live in Easley and would like to work as a stock clerk in a local grocery store.

Maya is the daughter of Crystal Williams and Andre Gambrell.

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers pre K-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state.