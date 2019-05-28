New name at Gettys

The stadium outside Gettys Middle School is to be named “Larry Bagwell Stadium.” The stadium outside Gettys Middle School is to be named “Larry Bagwell Stadium.”

EASLEY — The stadium that was home to Easley High School football for generations will now bear the name of Easley Mayor — and long-time football coach — Larry Bagwell. But Easley residents needent fret, “Brice Field” isn’t going anywhere.

The School District of Pickens County’s board recently approved a proposal to name the stadium outside Gettys Middle School near downtown Easley “Larry Bagwell Stadium.”

The playing field will continue to bear the name of J.C. Brice, a former Easley High principal, football coach, and SDPC superintendent.

Together, they will be known as “Brice Field at Larry Bagwell Stadium.”

Gettys Middle School principal Mike Cory presented the proposed name change to the board.

“As an advocate for youth, sports, schools, and the Easley community, Larry Bagwell’s legacy has always been at Brice Field, and always will be in the future,” Cory said. “It is an honor to propose the naming of our stadium for Coach Bagwell in recognition of all of his work, influence, and service to the Easley schools and community.”

The name change coincides with upgrades to the facility and a partnership with the City of Easley to increase the use of the stadium for youth sports in fall 2019.

Upgrades include a new scoreboard, improved restroom facilities, a press box and accommodations for people with disabilities. Use of the stadium will be shared by the Easley Recreation Department for their sporting events and Larry Bagwell Stadium will become the new home field for Easley High School Soccer.

“Brice Field has a huge place in the history of Easley High athletics and it’s an excellent venue” said SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck. “We are very excited that it will be a place for the community to gather in again.”

A 1955 graduate of Easley High School, Bagwell played quarterback and linebacker for the Green Wave during high school. As head football coach at Easley from 1967 to 1992, Bagwell led the Green Wave to two state championships and helped earn the school a reputation as a football powerhouse.

He is a member of the South Carolina Coaches Hall of Fame, South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame and the Easley Rotary Club.

Bagwell has also served the Easley community with 40 years of dedicated service with 28 years as a council member and 12 years as Mayor of Easley.

