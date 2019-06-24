CLEMSON — Each year The Newberry County Master Gardeners Association awards a scholarship of $1,000 to a local student who is, or will be, pursuing an education in fields of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Life Sciences, or other related subjects.

Funding for the scholarship comes from plant sales and other activities of the Association throughout the year.

This year, because sufficient funds were available and three applicants had impressive credentials, the members voted to award three scholarships. Presentation of the scholarships was made just prior to the opening bell of this season’s first Grow Newberry Farmers Market, on Saturday, June 1 at Memorial Park in Newberry. The award recipients are:

Jacob K. Shealy of Pomaria: Shealy is a graduating senior at Mid-Carolina High School/Piedmont Tech, and is enrolled at Clemson University this fall. His field of study will be Environmental and Natural Resources – Conservation Biology. Jacob has owned and operated his own Epiphany Farm since he was 15.

“I am very thankful to the Master Gardeners Association for the scholarship to further my education at Clemson,” Shealy said.

James C. (Jimmy) Franklin Jr. of Newberry: Franklin is a rising sophomore at Clemson University where he is studying in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, with a major in agribusiness and is a member of the Agribusiness Club on campus.

Cole A. Eison of Whitmire: Eison previously attended Newberry College, transferring in the fall of 2018 to Clemson University, where is enrolled in the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, majoring in Forest Resource Management.

Eison was unable to be present on June 1 as he has been attending the Clemson Forestry Summer Camp — where he has been timber-cruising and looking for hemlock woolly adelgids. His final exams were held that day.

From left: John Wagner, Jacob Shealy, James Franklin, Barbara Miller, Lynn Cousins. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_2019-Scholarship-Awards-1-.jpg From left: John Wagner, Jacob Shealy, James Franklin, Barbara Miller, Lynn Cousins. From left: Edith Hawkins, John Wagner, Steven Cheek, Mark Shealy, Amy Shealy, Jacob Shealy, James Franklin, Kerry Franklin, Janice Weakland, Barbara Miller, Annie Houser, Lynn Cousins, Margaret Riebe. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_2019-Scholarship-Awards-4-.jpg From left: Edith Hawkins, John Wagner, Steven Cheek, Mark Shealy, Amy Shealy, Jacob Shealy, James Franklin, Kerry Franklin, Janice Weakland, Barbara Miller, Annie Houser, Lynn Cousins, Margaret Riebe.