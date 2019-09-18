EASLEY — This beautiful quilt was created between 1840 and 1850, according to Seneca quilt historian Laurel Horton. In addition to the name Noon Day Lilies, it was also known as Goose Tracks and Sage Bud. It is a four-square grid pattern, all hand pieced and quilted, and much loved by its owner, Dean Dykes.

It was passed down through Dean’s father’s (Clayton M. Dockins) family. It belonged to her grandmother, Annie Dean Boatwright Dockins, who was a native of Pickens County, SC. She was the daughter of Benjamin Holder, a well-known circuit rider minister who established many rural churches in the area. She married Clayton M. Dockins, Sr., a native of Rabun County, Ga., who was a career US Army master Sargent Major. He was one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders who went up San Juan Hill and was also a decorated veteran of WWII. They had 4 sons who were born in Pickens County and attended Pickens County schools. After retiring from the army, Clayton returned to Easley to join his family and became the paymaster for the mills in Pelzer, Easley and Pickens. Annie was happy to remain in Pickens County since she had many family members there.

The quilt was a prized possession of Dean’s grandmother, Annie. Dean’s father remembered it being on the foot of his parents’ bed. He believed it was made by a relative and given to his mother as she was very sentimental regarding it. He said that she loved beautiful things and took pride in her home and the care of her family. Their sheets were always ironed and the pillowcases neatly pressed. She insisted on the boys being dressed well and using correct manners. A life-long, devoted Baptist, she and her husband established a Christian home and expected their sons to conform to their way of life with regular church attendance and participation in church activities and education. Boy Scouts was included in their activities as Dean’s grandfather was a Scout leader. Annie died in Augusta, Ga., (1929), in her early 40s, when Dean’s father was 16. She was adored by her husband and sons and all that knew her.

The quilt came into Dean’s possession when her father died in 1968 at 56 years of age. Dean’s mother didn’t like old things, so gave Dean all the “stuff” her dad had collected, as she had shared his love of hunting for antiques and sentimentality for family things. She has used the quilt at the foot of an old bed in a guest room, over a chair or rocker, and as a wall hanging in her office at work as a social worker. The quilt has been her constant companion for over 51 years.

Dean moved back to Upstate S.C. after retirement and connected with Kent Dykes, former director of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, and now a city councilman. They have recently married and are building a new home in the Easley area.

Dean hopes that by sponsoring the quilt block and installing it in her old hometown of Easley, that not only can others appreciate its beauty and history, but that she may be contacted by residents or visitors that knew and remember her grandmother, Annie. Dean never knew her, except through her father’s eyes and heart.

Members of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce joined up with the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail for their latest unveiling at the Chamber. Pictured from left is Cindy Hopkins, Kala Jansen, Cindy Blair, Dean Dykes, Kent Dykes, Butch Womack and Sam Gillespie. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_quilt1.jpg Members of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce joined up with the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail for their latest unveiling at the Chamber. Pictured from left is Cindy Hopkins, Kala Jansen, Cindy Blair, Dean Dykes, Kent Dykes, Butch Womack and Sam Gillespie. Courtesy photo

