CLEMSON — The Clemson University Police Deptartment is still searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the university library.

According to university police, a reported sexual assault happened Thursday between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. in a third-floor restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library.

Officials said the suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and a blazer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD at 864-656-2222.