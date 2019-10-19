EASLEY — An Easley woman was killed on Wednesday when her SUV ran off the road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver Thursday as 53-year-old Kimberly Dawn Farmer, of Cochran Lane in Easley.

The crash was reported 10:21 a.m. at the 400 block of Ireland Road in Easley. Authorities said Farmer was driving a 2002 Chevrolet SUV heading north when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. Coroner Kandy Kelley said Farmer, who was wearing a seat-belt, died of blunt force trauma.

Farmer was trapped in the wreckage and rescuers had to use mechanical means to extract her, they said.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway patrol.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com