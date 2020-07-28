Tri-County BPW Career Woman of the Year

UPSTATE — The purpose of the South Carolina BPW Career Woman of the Year program is to honor and recognize a woman who has achieved outstanding success in her own career and has made significant contributions to civic and humanitarian or religious activities in the community.

Congratulations to Susan VanFleet. She is owner and operator of VanFleet Aviation and started her flight school in 2002 after years of flying commercially. She enjoys sharing her passion for flight.

Susan is enthusiastic about joining and teaching at the oldest Flying Club in the nation, Clemson University Flying Club which is open to all students, alums, faculty and their families. She is Flight Instruction Single and Multiengine, Private, Commercial Seaplane Instruction, Scenic and Photo Flights, Scattering of Ashes. She owns and oversees maintenance of two aircraft in her flight school. Her two aircrafts are based at the Pickens County Airport.

She was the first female pilot to be hired to fly for the administration and the athletic department for the University of Georgia. In 1988 she was appointed by Governor Joe Frank Harris to be a founding member of the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame Board at Warner Robbins Air Force Base and was the only woman and the only nonmilitary pilot on the board. Susan was chairman of the Clark County Georgia Commission to and on the Athens Clarke County Airport Committee overseeing all operations of the airport. She was the second of two women hired at Flight Safety International in Atlanta training 200 pilots in the simulator.

She received a BS in Dietetics, Graduated from University of California Medical Center earning degree as Registered Dietician, Earned RN and is an EMT.

Susan is a member of the Oconee County Women’s Republican Party, Tri-County BPW Club and many other organizations in Oconee and Pickens County.

Her Major Publications include “Susan’s Seaplane Manual,” a 150 page manual on how to fly seaplanes and “Wings and Other Life Stories,” 330 pages of her flying experiences and other interesting tales.

“I will continue to operate my own flight school and expand the training to more missionary pilots, seaplane pilots and female pilots,” VanFleet said. “I will also continue to travel to other countries to fly in different climates and environments. I will continue to learn from other areas of the world, their histories of aviation, aircraft they fly and methods of teaching.”

Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club meets every third week of each month. BPW Mission Statement is to promote, network and educate business and professional women to have a positive impact in the community.

For more information contact Jean Wilson, email aloeveracosmetics@bellsouth.net .