Central and Pickens Chapel veterans honored

Bowers Family. Photo by John Bolton Representing Pershing Rifles, an Honor Salute after placing a wreath. Photo by John Bolton Sgt First Class Earl Bowers II with Army wreath saluting American Legion Post 151 Central Post Adjutant Willie Reid Photo by John Bolton Mayor Martin and his grandchildren. Photo by John Bolton Mrs. Elouise Myles and her grandchildren. Courtesy photo Clemson C-4 Pershing Rifles. Photo by John Bolton Sen. Rex Rice. Photo by John Bolton At Rev. Lyda Lord Davis’ grave, Reverend Russell Oglesby with his grandson Jaziah A. Oglesby, and US Army Captain Bryan R. Black. Courtesy photo Wren Navy JROTC Photo by John Bolton

CENTRAL — Fresh Maine Balsam Wreaths from the Wreaths Across America (WAA) program were placed on all 365 Veterans graves during four formal ceremonies and three smaller ceremonies on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 19 and later on Dec. 20. The wreaths were donated by the Town of Central, Central Heritage Society and several generous anonymous donors.

There were 100 volunteers who came to Mt. Zion Cemetery at noon on Saturday to honor the veterans — remember them by saying their names thanking them for their service — and teach the children to do the same by having the children place wreaths.

Central Mayor Mac Martin started the ceremony with a letter from Sen. Lindsey Graham and then introduced Sen. Rex Rice and Rep. Gary Clary, who laid wreaths. This was an opportunity for Central to come together as families to honor their veterans. Wren High School Navy JROTC was the Honor Guard at Pickens Chapel and at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Clemson C-4 Pershing Rifles giving a 21 gun salute at Mt. Zion followed by Wren bugler playing “Taps.” Local veterans presented the Honor Wreaths for all six branches of the military and a special wreath remembering the POW & MIA service members.

Saturday at the 10 a.m. formal ceremony at Pickens Chapel Cemetery, managed by Southern Wesleyan University, there were 65 volunteers who placed wreaths on the 46 veterans buried there. Before Sunday Church Service, members of White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church placed wreaths on their eight veterans’ graves. After Sunday church service, the congregation of New Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church placed wreaths on their 31 veterans’ graves at their cemetery that is shared with Rock Hill Presbyterian Church. Wreaths were also placed at The Mount Church, New Poplar Springs Church and Twelve Mile Cemetery (known as Ballentine Cemetery).

WAA’s mission statement — “Remember, Honor, Teach” — is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington, as well as at veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states. WAA is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

In 1992, the first wreaths (5,000) at Arlington were donated by Morrill Worcester and Worcester Wreath Co. In 2005 the iconic photo of wreaths in snow became a viral sensation.

Next year, Central hopes to add Memory Gardens and another cemetery where Central veterans are buried bringing a needed wreath total to about 800! Starting on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, and running through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 — all wreaths sponsored through a registered WAA Sponsorship Group — like the one local volunteers manage — will be matched by WAA for placement next Dec. 18, 2021. If you sponsor two wreaths, we will receive four! This link will take you to our Central Cemetery & Pickens Chapel (SWU’s program) so that your donations will go to our cemeteries only:

Our Group Location name is Pickens Cemetery & Central SC Cemeteries, Easley, SC 29642 (SCPKNS) 161721. Visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/161721/Overview/?relatedId=0&modSw=donate.