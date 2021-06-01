DAR honors Vietnam vets

Ross Winningham Courtesy photo Trent Berry Courtesy photo From left: Kenneth Nations, Ray Stone, David Waldrop, Melvin Bauer, Edward Rector, Earl Phillips, William Griffith, and Jim Bell (back row). Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — The Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) participated in National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2021.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed every year on March 29 and is a way to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

This year on March 28, Carolyn Nations, Regent, presented eight veterans from Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Easley with DAR Certificates in recognition of their service and a lapel pin. Three other veterans were also presented with certificates and pins on another day.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution participates in the Vietnam War Initiative whose objective is to commemorate the service and sacrifices made by nearly 3 million service members who served in Vietnam. It also serves to honor all U.S. Armed Forces personnel with activeduty service between Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 (the Vietnam Era).

Nations believes that there are more Vietnam Era veterans in Pickens County whose service should be honored. If you know of any veterans or want more information on the veteran service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.